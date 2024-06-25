Pune-based Two Brothers Organic Farms, a farmer-first regenerative organic farm and D2C brand, has raised ₹58.25 crore to complete its Series A funding.

The brand aims to utilise the capital to support its business growth in India and the US, explore demand-side opportunities, and expand supply-side operations, a company statement said.

The funding round was led by Rainmatter, an investment initiative by Zerodha, known for funding and incubating climate and health startups with a total capital infusion of ₹50 crore.

Another prominent investor leading the funding round was Raju Chekuri, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and founder of NetEnrich. Most participating investors were among Two Brothers Organic Farms’ long-standing consumers and active supporters of the brand’s efforts toward strengthening the organic farming community, the statement said.

Siblings Satyajit and Ajinkya Hange, the co-founding farmers, said in a joint statement: “We are glad to have like-minded individuals and organisations participate in this fundraising effort, especially our lead investors Nithin Kamath of Zerodha and Raju Chekuri, who understand and support our vision for organic food business in India and abroad. This substantial funding will empower us to assist Indian farmers in embracing organic farming practices. The funding has been a revolution of sorts as we have always wanted patient and conscious capital to support our growth.”

A milestone

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha,said:“At Rainmatter Health, all of us are conscious of our health, and we keep having discussions about food, fitness, nutrition, and health. We’ve not only invested in them but also are customers - enabling feedback for them. It’s also amazing that the Two Brothers’ team works with small farmers and improves their livelihood.”

The latest funding round also marks a milestone for the Two Brothers Organic Farms’ growth trajectory, following its successful ₹14.5 crore pre-series A funding in April 2023 with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and cricketer Virender Sehwag being the key investors.

With the latest round of funding, Two Brothers Organic Farms plans to support over 50,000 farmers in their journey towards sustainability, the statement said.

