Unfavourable weather conditions at the growing regions has hit tea arrivals to Coonoor auctions, with prices remaining at a steady level.

According to traders, prices are expected to be firm in the coming days with declining crop. Lower crop in North India may also prompt traders there to scout for tea from South India, which may boost the prices.

In sale 30, the offered quantity in leaf was 20,93,897 kg with a sales percentage of 89.67, while dust grades was 6,56,542 kg, witnessing a sales of 83.26 per cent.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the high-priced and better liquoring sorts had fair demand and sold dearer ₹3 to 4 and more at times in line with quality. The better medium sorts were also had fair demand and sold barely steady to dearer by ₹1 to 2. The mediums sorts were also had fair demand and sold steady to occasionally dearer by ₹1 to 2.

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades were generally lower by ₹2 to 3 with some withdrawals. The primary brokens were also lower by ₹3 to 4 and more at times with fair withdrawals.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts had fair demand and sold barely steady to dearer by ₹3 to 4. The better medium sorts were barely steady to occasionally dearer by ₹1 to 2.

In dust orthodox, the primary orthodox dust grades were lower by ₹3 to 4 , while secondaries and finer dusts were easier by ₹2 to 3.