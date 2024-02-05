Unnati Agri, an agriculture supply chain and financial services start-up has announced a tie-up with IFFCO to provide financing solutions to channel partners of the fertilizer major. Unnati in collaboration with its NBFC partners including its subsidiary Ora Finance will offer channel financing to over 76,000 channel partners across India associated with IFFCO, the company said in a statement.

Completely digital

Ashok Prasad, Co-Founder, Unnati said the tie-up with IFFCO will empower its channel partners to unlock their full potential and contribute to the growth of the agriculture sector in India. The credit facility offered through this collaboration is completely digital and designed to provide easy access to short-term credit for the customers of IFFCO.

Ranjeesh Pandey, Chief Marketing Manager of IFFCO said the credit facility provided by Unnati will support in implementing the gamechanger nano fertilizer technology in agriculture. “It will not only enable retailers and IFFCO channel partners to expand their business in the nano fertilizer and speciality fertilizer sector of IFFCO, but will also help us to meet the growing demands of farmers about nano fertilizer. We feel that such opportunities are good for the farmers and will support technology infusion in our agriculture sector. Initially it has been decided to start in UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh,” Pandey said.

