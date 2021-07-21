Volume dips at Coonoor tea auctions due to unfavourable weather

For sale 29 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday after the Bakrid holidays in many countries, a volume of 23.84 lakh kg is being offered.

This is as much as 1.20 lakh kg less than the offer for last week’s auctions.

The lower offer is said to be because of a fall in production arising from unfavourable weather conditions. “The present weather is not conducive for quality production of large quantity tea,” Ramesh Chander, President, The Nilgiris Small Tea Growers’ Association told BusinessLine.

“There has been heavy wind for the past ten days which has made the tea leaves look like paper without the much-needed juice. This will affect the quality of the manufactured tea. With no sunshine for some days now and the majority of small growers engaged in ‘Devahabba’ local festival of the Baduga community last week, we anticipate a 20 per cent fall in tea production till August end,” he said.

Of the 23.84 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 22.65 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.19 lakh kg orthodox variety. In the leaf tea counter, only 78,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 17.41 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 41,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.24 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 18.19 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.65 lakh kg, Dust grades.

The green tea from Pascoes Woodlands, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd, topped the auctions last week when Shree Ganesh Tea Trading Company bought it for ₹305 a kg. Among CTC teas, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe Fanning grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd bought it for ₹297 a kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹75-77 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹156-198 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹77-84 and for the best grades, ₹174-216.