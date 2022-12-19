Frost-like conditions in some parts of the production areas coupled with excess rainfall in the previous weeks affected arrivals of tea at Coonoor auctions.

Sources in the tea leaf manufactures association said lower arrivals has facilitated corporate buyers to cover up more quantities, as is evident from their procurement -- both for leaf and dust grades. The offered quantities in the forthcoming auctions were also lower.

Of the 10,67,908 kg offered in leaf category in sale 50, the sold quantity was 93 per cent. In dust, the quantity offered was 4,36.991 kg and 88 per cent was sold, according to Global Tea Auctioneers.

Traders said prices of almost all varieties remained more or less steady and have not picked up in spite of lower arrivals. They attributed the reason to subdued demand both from overseas and local buyers.

Orthodox dearer

In orthodox leaf, primary whole leaf grades were occasionally dearer by ₹2 to ₹3 more at times in line with quality. The brokens were barely steady around the last levels. The secondaries and fannings were also sold barely steady around last levels.

The high priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC leaf had fair demand and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹4 to ₹5 and more at times line with quality. Generally a good demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sale, the auctioneers said.

In CTC dust, high-priced and better liquoring sorts witnessed fair demand and sold steady to dearer by ₹2 to ₹3 and more at times in line with quality. Generally a fair demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sale.

In dust orthodox, the primary orthodox dust grades were dearer by ₹6 to 8 and more at times in line with quality. The secondaries and finer dust were barely steady to be easier by ₹1 to 2.