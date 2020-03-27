Work pending to fix supply chain disruptions in agri-sector

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
The government, on Wednesday, clarified that shops selling seeds and pesticides are out of the purview of the lockdown. However, a lot is yet to be done to ensure logistics for smooth functioning of the sector and avoid black marketing of agri-inputs.
Covid-19 struck India during the busy season for the agriculture sector. It is harvesting time for potato (Bengal, UP, Jharkhand, Odisha), wheat, pulses, and oilseeds. Boro rice (in Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, among others) which will be harvested in April-May is now in milk-stage (the formation period of rice). It is sowing season for sesame, jute, and maize.
It is also the time to grow summer vegetables and spraying season for major fruits like mango and apple (Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh).
The brighter side of the story is that job opportunities are plenty in rural markets this time of the year, which can be used as a fall-back option for the daily wage earners in cities who are most affected by the lockdown.
However, farm sector activities suffered over the last few days as law enforcers forced shutdown of shops and establishments to prevent community spread of the disease. Farming, as an activity might be on, but farmers are not getting much-needed inputs.
While the Centre issued due clarifications yesterday, this is yet to percolate to the ground level.
“Some shops opened in Hooghly district (West Bengal) today, but majority are closed as ground-level officials are yet to be informed,” said Jayanta Chakrabarty, President of Eastern India Crop Care Association, a body of pesticide company officials. He is expecting the issue to be resolved soon.
However, opening shops will not solve all the problems. A bigger problem awaits the logistics sector. The lockdown and general fear of infection have created huge shortage of labour and transport infrastructure.
Warehouses of all pesticide companies are virtually closed due to non-availability of transporters. Subhasis Pal, a distributor of fertilizer and pesticides in Malda, says though he has enough stocks, the goods are not moving to dealers and village-level retailers.
Retailers normally operate with low stock levels to minimise working capital needs. This means if the supply line is not restored immediately there will be scarcity in the market.
Supply from plants to warehouses is also impacted. Unloading of rakes have been delayed as authorities are wary of deployment of huge labour force that goes against the norm of social distancing, inviting the risk of infection.
Satish Chandra, Director General of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), confirms that there are issues pertaining to logistics and supply-chain and “the government is aware of it”. He is expecting more directions to iron out these issues in the coming days.
However, supply-chain disruptions have limited impact on fertilizer and pesticides in the immediate future. This is because there is low demand for fertilizer at this time, and consumption of pesticides is need-based. Except in apple orchards, demand is low.
However, availability of seeds is a concern. And moving the harvested crop from the farm to consumption points is another major concern.
Resolving these issues, therefore, is necessary to avoid food inflation and long-term impact on the economy. The fate of nearly 75 per cent of microcredit portfolio and a good chunk of two-wheeler and other financing is directly linked to the health of the farm sector.
On the flip side, normalising agri operations will virtually free up nearly half the population from the restrictions of the lockdown and social distancing.
New Zealand, which has a huge agri economy, is solving the problem by enforcing strict operational guidelines. It is questionable, if India can force its crores of small farmers, agri-traders, operating mostly in the unorganised sector, to adhere to such restrictions.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...