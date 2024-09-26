Y-Cook India Pvt Ltd - a company that produces no-preservative, ready-to-eat snacks and engages in contract farming with a network of 5,000 farmers – is planning to increase the area under its cultivation by around 30 per cent in the next two years.

Janardhan Swahar, Managing Director and CEO of Y-Cook India Pvt Ltd, said its network has reached over 5,000 farmers across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu covering around 3,000 acres of land under crops, including high-quality sweet corn, chickpeas, and green peas. Through contract farming, Y-Cook sources seeds, manages nurseries, and provides extension services, ensuring consistency and compliance with export norms.

Eying expansion

“As our operations scale up and growing demand is met, we intend to expand the scope of farmers covered, crops, and locations in the expansion plans. In the next two years, our target is to expand the network by another 25-30 per cent as we aim to partner with nearly 1,500 farmers across other regions in India,” he said in an e-mail interaction with businessline.

Y-Cook looks to expand beyond the boundaries of states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu into areas with favourable climate and land capability, and is eying expansion into states such as Maharashtra and Telangana.

Stating that the company is targeting to increase the quantity sourced considerably in two years, he said it plans to achieve this by expanding the current network of farmers, more extension services, providing additional support in terms of seeds, and sustainable farming methods in addition to training the farmers.

A unique processing method

Explaining the process involved in the production of snacks, he said Y-Cook’s unique retort processing method sets it apart by preserving the freshness, flavour, and nutrition of its products for up to 12 months without refrigeration or additives.

The key in this process involves the removal of air from the produce pack and then steaming it under controlled heat, thereby making the food sterile and eliminating all microorganisms that can cause spoilage while conserving the food’s natural qualities.

Terming long shelf life as Y-Cook’s USP, he said it provides consumers with food that remains fresh in taste and nutrient-rich, easy to store. From the wash process to the final pack, stringent quality controls ensure every product meets the health and safety standards, offering Y-Cook’s retort processing as an alternative to traditional preservation methods.

He said Y-Cook produces over 50 products, focusing on ready-to-eat snacks and meals. Its flagship brand Tadaa’s products include Steamed Sweet Corn, Steamed Chickpeas, Steamed Green Peas, Fire Kissed Corn Ribs.

Spreading out into tier-2 and tier-3 cities

Swahar said the company aims to increase its footprint in more tier-2 and tier-3 cities within India, where there is a growing need for quick and healthy food options. Apart from this, it also looks to explore international markets.

Y-Cook’s manufacturing unit is located at Hoskote in Bengaluru. The annual average quantity of production is around 20,000 tonnes. This capacity ensures that the company can consistently deliver high-quality products while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and food safety, he said.

Stating that the unit is strategically located near 10 climatic zones, he said: “Fresh produce reaches our factory within eight hours of the harvest, and we pack produce within 19 hours so that it reaches our customers with optimal freshness and quality.”