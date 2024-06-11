Crop nutrition provider Yara India, a part of Norwegian multinational Yara International released its second Sustainability Report. The report outlines Yara India’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by improving energy efficiency, adopting renewable energy, and implementing sustainable farming practices. The company has set a target to cut GHG emissions by 70,000 tCO2e by 2026.

Also, the report details Yara’s efforts to enhance sustainability of its operations in India and the progress made towards these goals. Throughout the reporting period, Yara’s digital platforms have effectively disseminated knowledge, reaching over 4.6 million farmers with valuable insights and guidance, the company said in a statement.

The sustainability report is structured around Yara’s 5Cs approach to sustainability: Commit, Channelize, Care, Concern, and Contribute, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address critical areas such as resilient governance, efficient resource allocation, environmental stewardship, empathy-driven solutions, and overall societal improvement.

The company has outlined a plan to invest in initiatives and programs that will reduce operating costs, provide new revenue opportunities, mitigate operating risks and increase the female workforce across the value chain.

Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara South Asia said, “In an era where the resource use efficiency is declining, our focus is to ensure nutrition sufficiency to help improve farm productivity and incomes. Fo the same, Yara offers lower carbon footprint fertiliser portfolio, prioritize practices that restore soil health over time and contribute to move India towards a nature positive food future. Empowering women farmers is not just a moral imperative; it’s a strategic investment in the future of agriculture. At Yara India, we are actively bridging the gender gap and unlocking the untapped potential of women farmers. Through our partnerships with 15 women exclusive FPOs, each with an average of 2,000 members, we are directly supporting approximately 30,000 women farmers and 120,000 members within the farming community. We are committed to creating an inclusive and equitable agricultural landscape which is visible as a key imperative in our sustainability report as well.”

May-Elin Stener, the Ambassador of Norway to India, said, “As the largest shareholder in Yara, the Norwegian government is proud to support Yara’s objectives, which align closely with the government’s priorities: improving food security, supporting sustainable farming practices, adapting to climate change, and promoting diversity and inclusion. Yara contributes to improving food security not only by offering high-quality products but also by educating farmers in best practices for optimal yields and healthier soil. The 2023 Sustainability Report demonstrates Yara’s commitment to creating a more environmentally sound and gender equal agricultural sector in India. This report highlights not just your achievements, but also your ongoing dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility.”

The company is already developing solutions to meet the evolving needs of farmers and reduce environmental impacts.