Yara India, a subsidiary of global crop nutrition firm Yara International, has signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government’s department of horticulture and food processing to help potato farmers enhance crop productivity and quality.

The MoU was signed by Vinaya Kumar Sharma, Head Commercial, Yara India, at the 2nd international conference and buyer-seller meet in Agra on February 4. The primary objective is to introduce farmers to emerging digital technologies and building their capacity for higher efficiency and sustainability in farming practices, a Yara statement said.

Atul Kumar Singh, Director-Horticulture and Food Processing Department, Uttar Pradesh, visited Yara’s Knowledge Grow Centre in Agra, which serves as a centre of excellence for farming practices. Government and company officials interacted with potato farmers and toured four demo potato plots established by Yara.

Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara South Asia, said, “Our collaboration is focused on building an ecosystem that supports and uplifts the livelihoods of our farmers, while also revolutionising food systems for a healthier and more resilient future. We are committed to working closely with other value chain players, from seed to final output companies, along with our team of Yara agronomists, to introduce digital innovations, such as our newly revamped FarmCare app, and improve food quality.”

Singh said, “This partnership will introduce farmers to cutting-edge digital technologies and innovative solutions that will significantly enhance crop productivity and quality, thereby contributing to the overall prosperity of the farmers and their families. The Yara Knowledge Grow Centre in Agra is an excellent platform for developing and enhancing best farming practices, and we are confident that our farmers will benefit greatly from the knowledge and expertise shared by Yara’s team of agronomists.”

The centre serves as a platform for meetings with the local community through training programmes for farmers. At the centre’s research farm, Yara’s scientists develop sustainable farming models and innovative solutions, besides studying the viability of new crops and farming techniques in the region.