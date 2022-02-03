Zama Organics raises undisclosed amount as pre-series A round fund

Zama Organics, one of India’s leading organic and clean eating brands, has raised an undisclosed amount as part of its Pre-Series A round of funding. The round has been led by marquee angel investors such as Ajay Kaushal (BillDesk), Arjun Lamba (Guardian Advisors), Jay Mehta (Mehta Group) among others.

With the latest funding, the company plans to focus on further building the brand, expanding its geographical footprint, and strengthening its network along with technological implementation and hiring.

Founded by Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, Zama Organics focuses on building a farm-to-table supply chain for organic and natural vegetables, fruits, groceries, and artisanal food items.

Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, Founder, Zama Organics, said in a statement: “With the current round of funding, we plan to make healthier and cleaner food products widely available to Indian households and thus build a brand that is synonymous with authentic produce celebrating India’s diverse agricultural landscape. The goal is to expand our reach beyond the current regions through a robust supply chain network and strengthen our community of farmers, thus building a strong presence in the industry.”

Zama Organics has a large network of farmers and artisans across the country and is currently fully operational in Mumbai, with aims to expand to Bangalore, Delhi, and Pune among other cities.