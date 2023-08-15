Zetta Farms, a technology-driven and process-oriented farm project specialising in sustainable farming of diverse crops, has launched Zetta Rozgaar Yojna, an initiative aimed at empowering farmers across India.

A media statement said that the scheme sets a new benchmark by introducing innovative benefits that will significantly elevate the lives of farmers and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector.

It said that the core principle of the scheme is to provide meaningful employment opportunities to farmers, thereby fostering economic growth and prosperity. Under this initiative, Zetta Farms has pledged to employ one farmer for every two additional acres of land acquired, thus creating regular employment opportunities for those who are vital to the agricultural ecosystem.

Zetta Farms would be offering each associated farmer an assured income every month without the dependency on farm yields, the statement said.

The scheme also incorporates features such as the introduction of a pension fund exclusively designed for farmers. In addition to the pension fund, Zetta Rozgaar Yojna will also offer an insurance plan that safeguards farmers against unforeseen challenges that can impact their livelihoods.

Quoting Rituraj Sharma, Co-Founder of Zetta Farms, the statement said: “Coming from a farming community myself, I have firsthand experienced the plight of farm workers. Through Zetta Farms our goal has been to establish agriculture as a profitable, organised, and sustainable industry. We hope to create a lasting mindset shift when it comes to addressing the farm community. With Zetta Rozgaar Yojna, we are proud to take a bold step towards transforming their lives by providing them with not only employment opportunities but also holistic benefits that have never been offered by a private entity before. This Independence Day, we are excited to launch a programme that embodies the spirit of self-reliance and empowerment.”

