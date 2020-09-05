AI-related job searches rising steadily: report

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Job searches related to artificial intelligence (AI) have risen 106 per cent during June 2019 to June 2020 period, with the accelerated adoption of AI-led technologies over the recent years in the country, according to a report by global job site Indeed.
This compares with the data of June 2018 to June 2019 from Indeed.
Job searches related to AI saw a 20 per cent rise during March- July 2020 period amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the report added.
In the wake of the pandemic, industries across the board are witnessing an accelerated adoption of AI-led technologies to ensure business continuity during the changed circumstances, the report said.
An increasing number of functions are automated, creating a need for more skilled tech talent, it added.
Job openings for AI-related jobs saw a 28 per cent increase from August 2019 to August 2020, while job searches saw 91 per cent spike.
Further, the report revealed that job postings related to AI have also seen a steady rise in the last two years, with 46 per cent rise between June 2018 and June 2019, and 51 per cent surge between June 2019 and June 2020.
The March-July 2020 period alone witnessed a rise of 17 per cent in job postings in this space.
A large number of companies, both within the technology sector and beyond, are seeking talent with specialised skills required to develop and implement machine learning solutions to post-Covid-19 requirements, the report observed.
In fact, it said several companies, and even job seekers independently, are actively pursuing avenues to upskill themselves to keep pace with the evolution of new-age tech.
In light of our new reality in a post-pandemic world, the need of the hour is twofold — to reinvent existing tech to adapt to the new norms of social distancing and reimagined physical boundaries, and to drive innovation in the creation of the tech solutions that are now required in the new normal, Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India, said.
With machine learning finding applications across sectors from healthcare, to digital finance to logistics, there are ample opportunities for skilled job seekers to explore, he added.
Further, a key application of machine learning has turned out to be in the ed-tech space, which is supporting the upskilling needs of job seekers, in order to ensure that they stay relevant in a rapidly advancing environment, the report added.
