Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Aerospace major Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMR Group, to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.
As per the MoU signed at Aero India 2021, Airbus and GMR Group are to team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services.
“As one of the leading operators of airports globally, GMR is pleased to partner with Airbus to bring the best possible experience and services to the airlines and passengers who are our shared customers, leveraging our complementary strengths and market presence. Under this partnership, Airbus and GMR teams will work together and innovate across areas such as maintenance, airport operations and air cargo supply chain among others to realise our shared goals,” said SGK Kishore, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Director, South at GMR.
“Airbus and the GMR Group are committed to high standards of operational efficiency, innovation and sustainability. Through this partnership we will align in our mission to provide world class aviation services in the region,” said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.
In another deal, Airbus signed a MoU with Flytech Aviation Academy, a Indian aviation training academy, to explore collaboration opportunities in Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) training.
Airbus brings a wealth of experience in aviation training, courseware development, safety and quality standards, while Flytech excels in aviation training services, including the training of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). The two will look for synergies.
“The drone technology is being rapidly adopted as its potential and applicability in multiple industries and domains, including commercial entities, individuals, armed forces and government organisations is being recognised. Under this partnership, Flytech Aviation and Airbus will combine their efforts in developing the drone ecosystem in the country,” said Captain Mamatha, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Flying Instructor at Flytech Aviation Academy.
The government estimates that there are 40,000 drones in the country and expects the number to reach one million in five years. That will require some five lakh drone pilots.
