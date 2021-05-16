Amidst second Covid-19 wave, micro finance companies find economic activities in rural areass

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Amidst the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, micro finance companies are witnessing a reasonable number of economic activities in rural areas where case loads are low, especially in villages. Also as a fallout in semi-urban areas, the MSME sector is going through a major shift to digital payments.
“While the Covid 1.0 was largely limited to urban regions, Covid 2.0 has spread into semi-urban regions across various States. However, in rural regions, the cases are relatively low at villages where the majority of our business is,” Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director and CEO, CreditAccess Grameen told BusinessLine.
“Considering that 85 per cent of our customers are in rural areas and predominantly into essential services, the economic impact on them will be comparatively lower,” he added.
Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO of Kinara Capital said, “Our business model is to support the underserved small businesses especially MSMEs by providing them with collateral-free loans to grow their business. We have been doing this digitally and have issued over 60,000 loans till date.”
As Covid-19 is spreading to semi-urban areas, companies have begun to prepare fresh strategies and are gearing up to face it. CreditAccess Grameen, on its part, has not tweaked its business model. But it is handling the situation effectively, based on the learnings it had received during the first wave.
“In the event of various States declaring lockdowns, we are adhering to the regulatory guidelines from respective States and accordingly managing our branch and field operations,” said Hebbar.
Shah said, “Since the pandemic began in 2020, our business model has not changed, however, our customers have changed. The MSME sector is going through a shift by accelerating its digital adoption. They wanted more digital payment options so we are now available on 400 plus payment platforms.”
“Also in addition to our hands-on customer service, we have introduced an online loan application process for our customers. And we are holding free online learning workshops for our customers – this is something that was not possible previously,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...