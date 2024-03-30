The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in the Commerce and Industry Ministry has initiated anti-dumping investigation on Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Resin (suspension grade) from China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the U.S.

Three of the five domestic producers of ‘PVC Suspension Resins’ in India filed a petition seeking an anti-dumping probe. The petitioners are Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyl Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, and DCW Ltd.

The other two producers — Finolex Industries and Reliance Industries Ltd had neither supported or opposed the application.

In fact, the applicants have sought retrospective imposition of the anti-dumping duty on imports of PVC Resin from these seven countries. They have highlighted that there is a clear history of dumping of this product from these seven countries and were subjected to an anti dumping duty between January 23, 2008 and February 9, 2022. It was submitted that volume of imports went up 65 per cent in 2022-23 as soon as the validity of anti-dumping duty expired.

‘PVC Suspension Resins’ are commonly used in manufacturing various products like pipes and fittings, flexible hoses , films and sheets, bottles, profiles, wire and cables, footwear, etc.