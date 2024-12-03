Government on Tuesday said that as on November 28, there are 82 approved applicants under production linked incentive (PLI)-Auto scheme having multiple manufacturing facilities/ engineering research and design units across India.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, HD Kumaraswamy, Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel also said that as on November 28, no disbursement has been made to applicants claims received under this scheme.

The PLI-Auto Scheme was launched on September 15, 2021 with a budgetary outlay of ₹25,938 crore for a period of five years (FY2022-23 to FY2026-27), with an aim to boost manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) Products. The scheme will also help to facilitate and promote deep localisation for AAT products and enable creation of domestic as well as global supply chain.

Kumaraswamy also informed that no disbursement under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI) has also taken as of November 28.

SPMEPCI was notified on March 15 this year to promote the manufacturing of electric passenger cars in India. Under the scheme, approved applicants would be allowed to import completely built units (CBUs) at a reduced customs duty of 15 per cent for five years subject to setting up of electric passenger cars manufacturing facilities in India.

Also, no disbursement under the PLI scheme for manufacturing Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) that was approved on May 12, 2021 in order to promote manufacturing of ACC in the country with a budgetary outlay of Rs.18,100 crore. The scheme envisages to establish a cumulative ACC battery manufacturing capacity of 50 GWh.

“SPMEPCI entails no financial outlay for applicants and only envisages benefit of reduced basic customs duty rate on the import of electric passenger cars, subject to compliance with the Scheme guidelines. The PLI-ACC scheme is under gestation period till December, 2024. Therefore, no disbursement has taken place so far,” the Minister informed the Lok Sabha.

He added that government does regular campaigns to incentivise purchase of domestically produced EVs in the country including consultations/ conclaves.

