Apparel makers are witnessing a surge in demand for warm clothing with a cold wave sweeping North India. Companies said they expect to end the winter season with double-digit growth over last year even as the onset of the chilly season was a tad later than in earlier years.

Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Aero Club, known for brands such as Woodland and Woods said, “ Sales are up by 25 per cent for our winter range compared to last season. We offer a wide range of winter products which includes sweatshirts, light winter jackets as well as technical jackets for extreme temperatures . If the current weather trends continue, we expect to end the winter season with nearly 30 per cent growth over the same period last year.”

“For this season, we have ensured that we have ample inventory but are not overstocked. After witnessing unpredictable times due to Covid in the past three years, we wanted to ensure that we do not end up being saddled with any unsold inventory,” Singh added.

A spokesperson for Uniqlo India said, “We are witnessing high demand from customers across online and offline stores for our iconic items such as HEATTECH, Ultra Light Down jacket and Fleece.” The Japanese brand is currently operating nine stores in India.

Rajesh Jain, MD & CEO, Lacoste India said that the brand expects to garner a growth of atleast 20 per cent over the last winter season. “ While there has been some impact of footfalls at the physical stores and malls in the northern region due to dip in temperatures but the demand for winter apparel range remains strong. So we expect to end the season with good growth,” he added.

In a statement earlier this month, winter wear brand ONN pointed to rising demand for winter clothing with the” market growth predicted to accelerate to 6 per cent CAGR.”

