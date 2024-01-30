The demand for larger apartments remains robust, with the average apartment size in the top seven cities increasing by 11 per cent year-over-year (YoY) from 1,175 sq. ft. in 2022 to 1,300 sq. ft. in 2023, according to ANAROCK.

Among these cities, Hyderabad boasted the highest average flat size at 2,300 sq. ft. in 2023, followed by NCR. However, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Kolkata were the only cities experiencing a decline in average flat sizes, dropping by 5 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. NCR witnessed the most significant growth, with a 37 per cent increase in average flat sizes from 1,375 sq. ft. in 2022 to 1,890 sq. ft. in 2023.

MMR saw a five per cent yearly decline, reaching 794 sq. ft. in 2023 from 840 sq. ft. in 2022, but over a five-year span, sizes remained consistent with 2019 at 784 sq. ft. Kolkata observed a 2 per cent yearly decrease from 1,150 sq. ft. in 2022 to 1,124 sq. ft. in 2023, yet displayed a 12 per cent increase over the five-year period.

Comparing 2021 and 2020, the average flat size across the top seven cities remained similar to 2022, at 1,170 sq. ft. and 1,167 sq. ft., respectively. The five-year trend reveals a 24 per cent rise in average flat sizes from 1,050 sq. ft. in 2019 to 1,300 sq. ft. in 2023.

NCR witnessed the most substantial growth (37 per cent) in average flat size in 2023, reaching 1,890 sq. ft. Developers in the region respond to demand by launching larger homes, particularly in the luxury segment, where demand is skewed towards more expansive spaces.

In southern cities like Chennai and Bengaluru, average flat sizes are 1,260 and 1,484 sq. ft., respectively. The five-year trend shows a 24 per cent increase from 1,050 sq. ft. in 2019 to 1,300 sq. ft. in 2023. NCR continues to lead with a 51 per cent rise, followed by Hyderabad at 35 per cent.

Hyderabad experienced a 30 per cent yearly increase and a 35 per cent five-yearly rise in average flat sizes, reaching 2,300 sq. ft. in 2023. Bengaluru saw a 26 per cent yearly increase, while Pune recorded an 11 per cent yearly increase to 1,086 sq. ft. in 2023 from 980 sq. ft. in 2022.

Chennai observed a 5 per cent yearly jump from 1,200 sq. ft. in 2022 to 1,260 sq. ft. in 2023, with a 15 per cent five-yearly rise. The average flat size in the city stood at 1,100 sq. ft. in 2019. According to Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, over 23 per cent of total new launches in 2023 were in the luxury category, emphasizing the continued demand for spacious living spaces in top cities.