BDO India, part of BDO global network of accounting and advisory firms, is setting up a Global Capability Centre at Noida in Uttar Pradesh under a newly formed entity by the name of BDO EDGE (Exceptional Delivery for Global Enterprises).

BDO EDGE, which is an India-based Global Capability Centre, has been formed through a joint venture of BDO member firms - in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany. The collaboration brings together BDO firms in four of the top six world economies by GDP.

BDO EDGE, which is an independent member of the BDO network, is being established to amplify the capabilities and resources of member firms and their independent alliance programs.

Operating a round-the-clock service model, this GCC will aim to hire 5,000 professionals in next 3-4 years.

“The launch of BDO EDGE is truly a remarkable moment for BDO, especially for us in India,” said Milind Kothari, Managing Partner, BDO India. “We are excited about this new venture, the synergies and capabilities it offers, and both the business and employment opportunities it creates through working together.”

BDO EDGE will provide tax, assurance, accounting, outsourcing, advisory and technology-led services, through highly qualified professionals in India, to BDO firms and their respective alliance programs.

With the addition of BDO EDGE, there will be three independent BDO organisations in India—BDO India LLP, BDO EDGE and BDO RISE.

Wayne Berson, CEO of BDO USA, said “We are pleased to bring this strategic resourcing solution to the BDO network by establishing BDO EDGE in India.

BDO firms around the world and our respective alliance programs will benefit from India’s talent, just as our US engagement teams have since the launch of RISE in 2019”.

To lead the initiative, BDO EDGE has appointed Sourabh Mukherjee as its Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Mukherjee, a chartered accountant, was a pivotal member of the executive leadership team at BDO RISE.

By 2028, the BDO brand in India is expected to reach 30,000 employees, including the growth of BDO EDGE. “The BDO EDGE entity in India offers significant opportunities for talent within the country, and we’re proud that we can continue contributing to the Indian economy in a meaningful way”, Kothari added.

Paul Eagland, Managing Partner, BDO UK said, “In today’s fast-paced, dynamic world, many global businesses need rapid turnaround and round-the-clock delivery of accounting and business advisory services. The BDO EDGE model provides BDO colleagues and the businesses we work with around the world with access to exactly that, via a team of qualified BDO professionals located in India.”

Andrea Bruckner, Managing Partner and CEO of BDO Germany, added, “We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration, through BDO EDGE. Thereby, we are making sure that we have sufficient capacities to ensure that we are delivering excellence to our clients at all times. We are very pleased that we are part of it, and looking forward to the collaboration.”