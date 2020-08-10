BEML’s IDC to focus on modernisation of defence infrastructure

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated BEML’s Industrial Design Centre (IDC), located at its Bengaluru Complex.
The centre is a step towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ to harness its technologies and engineering resources. The Minister inaugurated the centre virtually in the presence of his colleague Shripad Naik, Secretary Defence, Secretary Defence (Production) among others.
Rajnath Singh said, “We are celebrating the ‘Atmanirbhar’ week to focus on modernisation of defence infrastructure, creation of new manufacturing capability and investments in the sector. BEML’s Industrial Design Centre will propel innovative thinking for the future in this regard.”
Post the inauguration DK Hota, CMD, BEML, said, “BEML is a highly diversified company and we have invested in developing in-house capabilities of Industrial Design and Human Factors, Engineering and IPs. This will address the ‘design’ facet of products - presently dependent on foreign facilities and move us towards self-reliant on product design in pursuit of ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’.”
The IDC will focus on implementing Industrial Design and Human Factors in all BEML products as a part of developmental strategies for setting the global benchmarking of industrial design and ergonomics. It will be integrated with R&D and manufacturing and will be a hub for exchange of creative ideas and concepts and will provide the ‘Design-edge’ for better market and user acceptance.
The designers, qualified from leading national level institutes such as NID and IIT, at IDC have carried out a global benchmarking study by means of various research.
These will mainly focus on enhancing the look and feel of BEML Products, Operators’ ease of work and comfort as per global standards. It will harness the latest technologies like AI and Gesture Recognition and engineering resources for self-reliance, while being sensitive towards ‘Eco’, ‘Green’ and ‘Sustainability’.
The manufacturing implementations of these strategies will be made possible with the in-house capabilities available with BEML, as well as through the company’s network of MSMEs.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
From ₹13,150 cr as of June 2019, they have grown to ₹83,827 cr as of June 2020
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...