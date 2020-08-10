BEML’s IDC to focus on modernisation of defence infrastructure

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated BEML’s Industrial Design Centre (IDC), located at its Bengaluru Complex.

The centre is a step towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ to harness its technologies and engineering resources. The Minister inaugurated the centre virtually in the presence of his colleague Shripad Naik, Secretary Defence, Secretary Defence (Production) among others.

Rajnath Singh said, “We are celebrating the ‘Atmanirbhar’ week to focus on modernisation of defence infrastructure, creation of new manufacturing capability and investments in the sector. BEML’s Industrial Design Centre will propel innovative thinking for the future in this regard.”

Post the inauguration DK Hota, CMD, BEML, said, “BEML is a highly diversified company and we have invested in developing in-house capabilities of Industrial Design and Human Factors, Engineering and IPs. This will address the ‘design’ facet of products - presently dependent on foreign facilities and move us towards self-reliant on product design in pursuit of ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’.”

The IDC will focus on implementing Industrial Design and Human Factors in all BEML products as a part of developmental strategies for setting the global benchmarking of industrial design and ergonomics. It will be integrated with R&D and manufacturing and will be a hub for exchange of creative ideas and concepts and will provide the ‘Design-edge’ for better market and user acceptance.

The designers, qualified from leading national level institutes such as NID and IIT, at IDC have carried out a global benchmarking study by means of various research.

These will mainly focus on enhancing the look and feel of BEML Products, Operators’ ease of work and comfort as per global standards. It will harness the latest technologies like AI and Gesture Recognition and engineering resources for self-reliance, while being sensitive towards ‘Eco’, ‘Green’ and ‘Sustainability’.

The manufacturing implementations of these strategies will be made possible with the in-house capabilities available with BEML, as well as through the company’s network of MSMEs.