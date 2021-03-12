Boiler light-up for 800 MW North Chennai super critical project: BHEL

Leading public sector power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said that it conducted the boiler light-up of 1x800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage III.

The event, held through video conferencing, was conducted in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, State Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani and other senior officials of Tamil Nadu government, Tangedco and BHEL, said a company statement.

The NCTPS Stage III project is the highest rating thermal power project and the first supercritical project to undergo boiler light-up in Tamil Nadu.

Scope of work

BHEL’s scope of work in the NCTPS Stage III project involves design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning and civil works for the main plant package.

BHEL is also executing Tangedco’s 2x660 MW Ennore SEZ, 2x800 MW Uppur and 2x660 MW Udangudi. The implementation of these new projects will enable easy access to electricity to the people of the State.

BHEL has a significant share of 83 per cent in Tangedco’s coal-based generating capacity and has been a major partner in the power development programme of Tamil Nadu, it said.