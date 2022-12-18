It is now time that India widens the tax base for both direct tax and indirect tax, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This should be the focus for both the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and also for Central GST, and SGST authorities should also ramp up, she said at a function in the city on Sunday.

The Minister urged Principal Commissioners to send details of how many new taxpayers have come on board along with the monthly revenue collection, she said at the inauguration of newly constructed residential quarters at the Central Revenue Residential Campus in the city.

“I am happy to hear that this year we have also beaten the revenue collection. Keep doing that. From now on, I would like you to tell me how many more new people have entered the tax net. How many more new people have joined in as taxpayers?” she said.

“I am quite happy to get the money and happy to get an increased total collection. But, I think India now needs to widen the tax base. Along with the monthly numbers of how much you have collected, please also tell me how many more new people have come onto the tax net, whether for direct tax or indirect tax. This should be the focus for both CBDT and also for CGST, and SGST authorities should also ramp up,” she added.

Built at a cost of ₹560 crore the new residential quarters will house officials of both CBIC and CBDT.

Earlier in the day, the Minister laid the foundation for the 9-storeyed ‘Vaigai’ Customs House Complex to be built at a cost of ₹92 crore. This comes out of the commitment that India has made to improve trade facilitation, she said.

“In trade facilitation, India stands to benefit from and also set standards on which we have Customs or tax officials and their workplaces. This complex will be a first of its kind and a template for all future Customs’ department building projects,” she added.