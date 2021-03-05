BSNL launches Bharat Air Fibre Service for rural customers in Dakshina Kannada

The public sector undertaking Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has launched ‘Bharat Air Fibre Services’ to benefit rural customers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of coastal Karnataka.

Addressing the media in Mangaluru on Friday, Ravi GR, Principal General Manager of Dakshina Kannada Telecom District, said ss of now two villages in Dakshina Kannada district – Doddatota and Kamila – have got this service. More villages from Bantwal and Vittal regions will be covered under this service soon, he said.

‘Bharat Air Fibre’ provides wireless connectivity from the BSNL locations in rural areas. It can cover a range of up to 20 km in plains. But with most of the rural areas in Dakshina Kannada are located in hilly regions, the range of wireless service will be below 20 km, he said.

Stating that the service is being offered under the franchisee model, Ravi said the revenue will be shared between BSNL and the telecom infrastructure partner operating the franchisee. The franchisee model offers self-employment opportunity for entrepreneurs in rural areas.

Customers will get speed of above 60 mbps and data of up to 3300 GB per month under ‘Bharat Air Fibre’, he added.