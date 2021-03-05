BSNL launches Bharat Air Fibre Service for rural customers in Dakshina Kannada

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The public sector undertaking Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has launched ‘Bharat Air Fibre Services’ to benefit rural customers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of coastal Karnataka.
Addressing the media in Mangaluru on Friday, Ravi GR, Principal General Manager of Dakshina Kannada Telecom District, said ss of now two villages in Dakshina Kannada district – Doddatota and Kamila – have got this service. More villages from Bantwal and Vittal regions will be covered under this service soon, he said.
‘Bharat Air Fibre’ provides wireless connectivity from the BSNL locations in rural areas. It can cover a range of up to 20 km in plains. But with most of the rural areas in Dakshina Kannada are located in hilly regions, the range of wireless service will be below 20 km, he said.
Stating that the service is being offered under the franchisee model, Ravi said the revenue will be shared between BSNL and the telecom infrastructure partner operating the franchisee. The franchisee model offers self-employment opportunity for entrepreneurs in rural areas.
Customers will get speed of above 60 mbps and data of up to 3300 GB per month under ‘Bharat Air Fibre’, he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...