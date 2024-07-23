The Union Budget has proposed an array of schemes worth around ₹58,900 crore for Bihar aiming to transform the backward state into an industrial, logistics and tourism hub.

Besides, the Centre will also provide additional allocation to support capital investments in the eastern province and aid the State government in seeking external assistance from multilateral development banks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said: “We will formulate a plan, Purvodaya, for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. This will cover human resource development, infrastructure, and generation of economic opportunities to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat.”

Besides Purvodaya, the government will support the development of an industrial node at Gaya on the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor to “catalyse” industrial development of the eastern region.

“The comprehensive development of Bharat’s eastern region is crucial for the nation’s progress. Our campaign will gain new momentum and energy through the vision of Purvodaya. We will accelerate development by constructing essential infrastructure such as highways, water projects, and power projects in eastern Bharat,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the presentation of the Budget.

Besides, to lift Bihar’s logistics potential, Sitharaman said the Centre will support development of four road connectivity projects, such as Patna-Purnea Expressway, Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway and Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Vaishali and Darbhanga spurs. A two-lane bridge over river Ganga at Buxar at a total cost of ₹26,000 crore will also be constructed.

Furthermore, power projects, including setting up of a new 2,400 megawatt (MW) power plant at Pirpainti, will be taken up at a cost of ₹21,400 crore. Also, airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure will be constructed.

Major proposals

Welcoming the development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said, “We continuously spoke in favour of giving special status to Bihar. We told them (NDA) also. I asked for either a special status or a special package for Bihar. It was said that the provision of special status issue has been done away with. Now, they have announced a lot of proposals. This will help in further developing the State.”

This also shows the government’s eagerness to accommodate the demands of its key National Democratic Front (NDA) ally, Janta Dal (United), which has been openly demanding a special category status for Bihar in a bid to develop the State’s industrial, commercial and social potential.

To develop Bihar’s tourist potential, the government will support the comprehensive development of Vishnupad Temple Corridor (Gaya) and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor (Bodh Gaya), which will be modelled on the successful of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor to transform them into world class pilgrim and tourist destinations.

“Rajgir holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains. The 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrata temple in the Jain Temple complex is ancient. The Saptharishi or the seven hot springs form a warm water Brahmakund that is sacred. A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken. Our government will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda University to its glorious stature,” Sitharaman said.