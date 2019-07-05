Budget 2019: Central levies on petrol and diesel hiked by ₹2 a litre

Petrol and diesel in the country will be dearer by ₹ 2 a litre after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman increased the Special Excise duty and Road and Infrastructure cess levied on auto fuels by ₹ 1 each.

In her maiden speech, Sitharaman announced Custom duty exemption on import certain parts of electric vehicles, and removed the exemption on electrical goods that are now manufactured in the country.

Sitharaman also said that a blueprint for a national gas grid, water grid, information-ways and airports will be unveiled. A gas import scheme for power plants is to be launched too.

Finance Minister Sitharaman said that there will be Investment linked exemptions under 35 A will be offered for those intending to manufacture solar charger, semi conductors, photovoltaic cells and electric vehicles in the country.