I welcome the 2024 Interim Budget’s unveiling of the Agriculture Accelerator Fund. This marks a pivotal step in nurturing agri-innovation, particularly among young entrepreneurs in rural areas. The fund is set to catalyse inventive solutions, addressing farmers’ challenges and infusing modern technologies to revolutionise agricultural practices. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our commitment to the holistic development of the agriculture sector.

In a stride towards green growth, the 2024 Budget has introduced a groundbreaking scheme for bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry. This initiative not only emphasises environmental consciousness but also signifies a holistic approach to foster a greener and more prosperous agricultural landscape. The concurrent emphasis on biodegradable solutions coupled with the Agriculture Accelerator Fund sets the stage for a sustainable future in agriculture.

Boosting innovation

The Budget’s commitment to medical research takes centre stage with the opening of select ICMR Labs for collaborative research. This move encourages innovation by bringing together public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams. Simultaneously, the initiation of a pharmaceutical innovation program through centres of excellence reflects the dedication to propel the pharma sector to new horizons.

In recognising the pivotal role of entrepreneurship, the Budget highlights India’s position as the third-largest ecosystem for start-ups globally. The extension of the date of incorporation for income tax benefits and the benefit of carrying forward losses on a change of shareholding for start-ups to ten years underscore our commitment to fostering a conducive environment for innovative ventures. This Budget champions the empowerment of start-ups, propelling India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem forward.”

Future-forward

In a far-reaching move, the Budget has turned the focus on cervical cancer prevention among women aged 21-24. This underscores our commitment to prioritising healthcare and marks a comprehensive approach to public well-being. The emphasis on preventive measures aligns with our dedication to advancing health solutions and addressing critical health issues proactively.

As we navigate a future of growth, the 2024 Budget emerges as a forward-thinking force. Unveiling transformative initiatives across agriculture, healthcare and innovation, this Budget sets the stage for a more resilient and vibrant future for our nation.

(Dr Krishna Ella is Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech)