Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Thursday said that this was “not merely an interim budget but an inclusive and innovative budget.” He added that this will empower all pillars of developed India which includes the youth, the poor, women and farmers. He emphasised that the budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman “gives the guarantee of strengthening the foundation of Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Stating that the budget is for building the future of the country, he added that,” “this budget is a reflection of the aspirations of Young India.” He highlighted the announcements made on setting up a fund of ₹1 lakh crore for fostering research and innovation and extension of tax exemptions for startups in the budget as “ two significant decisions.”

Modi pointed out that while keeping the fiscal deficit under control, the total expenditure has seen a “historic increase” to ₹11,11,111 crore in this budget. “ In economic parlance, this is a kind of sweet spot,” he emphasised.

He added that this will increase new employment opportunities for the youth and create modern infrastructure of 21st century India.

Referring to the measure to manufacture 40,000 modern bogies of Vande Bharat Standard and install them in general passenger trains, he said this will make the travel experience of crores of passengers on different rail routes of the country more comfortable.

“We set big goals, achieved it and then set an even bigger goal for ourselves. We have constructed fourcrore houses in villages and cities for the poor and are increasing the target to build twocrore more houses. Our goal was to make twocrore ‘Lakhpati’ didis and now, this goal has been increased to make threecrore ‘Lakhpatis’,” he added. He added that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has helped the poor and its benefits have been extended to Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

PM Modi emphasized that the government has focused on empowering the poor and middle class by creating new opportunities for them in this budget.

He added that the income tax remission scheme announced in the Budget will provide relief to about onecrore citizens belonging to the middle class. “In this budget, significant decisions have been taken for the farmers. Whether it’s the use of Nano DAP, new scheme for animals, expansion of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana and Atma Nirbhar oil seed campaign, all these steps will increase the income of farmers and reduce expenses,” he added.