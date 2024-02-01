The government announced a lower-than-expected bond sales program for the next fiscal year, as the nation prepares for big foreign inflows on global index inclusion. Bonds rallied.

The administration aims to borrow ₹14.13 trillion ($170 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Thursday. That’s lower than the ₹15.2 trillion estimated in a Bloomberg survey.

The net borrowings, adjusted for maturities, are planned at ₹11.75 trillion for the next fiscal year. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell as much as nine basis points to 7.05 per cent after the announcement.

