The post-harvest segment in farm sector will get a fillip with government announcing its intent to further promote both public and private sector investments in the agriculture supply chain. The move will encourage value addition while reducing post-harvest losses, besides enhancing farmers’ income, stakeholders said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her interim budget for 2024-25, said the efforts for value addition in agricultural sector and boosting of farmers’ income will be stepped up. “For ensuring faster growth of the sector, our government will further promote private and public investment in post-harvest activities including aggregation, modern storage, efficient supply chains, primary and secondary processing and marketing and branding,” the Finance Minister said.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana has already benefitted 38 lakh farmers and generated employment for 10 lakh. Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Yojana has assisted 2.4 lakh self-help groups and 60,000 individuals with credit linkages. “Other schemes are complementing the efforts for reducing post-harvest losses, and improving productivity and incomes,” she said.

“Encouraging public-private partnerships for post-harvest activities can directly address the chronic issues around food waste, low capacity utilisation of processing units, and standardised quality,” said Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner, Omnivore, an agri-focussed venture capital firm.

Sandeep Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), said the impetus given to post-harvest activities in the interim budget is a welcome step. It is a positive move to encourage private-public partnerships and address the diverse ambits of post-harvest agricultural logistics, including storage, supply chain as well as primary and secondary storage.

Karthik Jayaraman, Managing Director, WayCool Foods said the new proposals of PPP Projects in post-harvest management and value addition will help unlock entrepreneurship and value in the supply chain.

Empowering farmers

Balram Singh Yadav, MD, Godrej Agrovet said the interim Budget 2024-25 reiterates government’s commitment to strengthening the Annadata and backbone of our nation — our farmers. “From direct financial assistance through PM-Kisan Samman Yojana to expanding farmer-centric policies and promoting innovations, the budget paves the way for inclusive, sustainable growth in the agricultural sector,” Yadav said.

“The focus on value addition and income augmentation for farmers is pivotal, and the success of initiatives like PM Kisan Sampada Yojana, benefiting 38 lakh farmers, is truly commendable. The emphasis on reducing post-harvest losses and enhancing productivity aligns with the sector’s long-term sustainability,” said Amit Patjoshi, CEO, Palladium India

“The emphasis on value addition and income enhancement is truly uplifting. These efforts are not just about economic benefits; they represent a profound investment in the prosperity of our farming communities. The focus on post-harvest activities and the promotion of private and public investments demonstrate a holistic approach to the agricultural sector’s development,” Atul Garg, MD, GRM Overseas said.

“The budget’s focus on reducing post-harvest losses, improving productivity and augmenting farmers’ incomes reflects a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the agricultural sector, ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity for our Annadata,” said Anuj Kumbhat, Co-Founder & CEO, WRMS