The government on Tuesday announced a series of measures for the development of Andhra Pradesh, including arranging ₹15,000 crore this fiscal and in future years for the development of the capital city of the state.

Presenting Union Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will facilitate special financial support for the development of the capital city.

Additionally, the Centre allocated over ₹3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls and committed itself to the completion and financing of the Polavaram irrigation project.

The minister also announced backward region grant for three districts of the state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BJP in the Centre.

Political parties from Andhra Pradesh have protested time and again since 2014, demanding special category status for the state.

Special category status confers special assistance in the form of tax benefits and financial support for development of a region.