Budget will empower poor and give youth a better tomorrow: PM

SuperZop raises ₹8 cr in pre-Series A round
SuperZop, a B2B agri-commerce platform for small kirana stores to procure good quality staples – dry ...
Lauding the first budget of his second government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will help in building new India. He hoped that the budget will strengthen the poor and will create a better future for the youth of the country.
Modi was confident that the budget will accelerate the pace of development and will greatly benefit the middle class. “The budget will simplify the tax process and help in modernising the infrastructure in the country,” Modi said in his televised statement issued to the media after the presentation of the budget.
Modi said Nirmala Sitharaman’s first budget will strengthen the enterprises as well as the entrepreneurs and claimed that it will result in an increase in the participation of women in the process of development. “The budget has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of India,” Modi added.
Stating that the budget is full of hope, he said the Centre has taken all round steps for the empowerment of poor, farmers, Dalits, oppressed and the underprivileged sections of the society. “This empowerment would make them the powerhouse of the country in the coming five years. The country will get the energy to fulfil the dream of a five trillion dollar economy from these empowered sections,” he added.
SuperZop, a B2B agri-commerce platform for small kirana stores to procure good quality staples – dry ...
Mumbai-based start-up helps businesses find their identity online
Health and fitness start-up Curefit has raised about ₹830 crore ($120 million) in a Series D round led by ...
MGH Labs uses chemicals that mimic human body odour to trap the vector
USFDA observations on contamination at a plant, and lack of near-term blockbuster products have taken a toll ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Allocation for the Rural Water Mission is up, but is that all the country needs?
Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government amid much anticipation and ...
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
How do consumers respond when their favourite brands get into trouble?
P&G India roared at Cannes, winning four lions for its Vicks ‘One in a Million’ #TouchOfCare campaign.
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...