Budget will empower poor and give youth a better tomorrow: PM

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

Lauding the first budget of his second government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will help in building new India. He hoped that the budget will strengthen the poor and will create a better future for the youth of the country.

Modi was confident that the budget will accelerate the pace of development and will greatly benefit the middle class. “The budget will simplify the tax process and help in modernising the infrastructure in the country,” Modi said in his televised statement issued to the media after the presentation of the budget.

Modi said Nirmala Sitharaman’s first budget will strengthen the enterprises as well as the entrepreneurs and claimed that it will result in an increase in the participation of women in the process of development. “The budget has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of India,” Modi added.

Stating that the budget is full of hope, he said the Centre has taken all round steps for the empowerment of poor, farmers, Dalits, oppressed and the underprivileged sections of the society. “This empowerment would make them the powerhouse of the country in the coming five years. The country will get the energy to fulfil the dream of a five trillion dollar economy from these empowered sections,” he added.

