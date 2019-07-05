Budget 2019

Corporate tax lowered to 25% for firms with turnover of Rs 400 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

The slashed tax rate to cover nearly all companies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to raise the annual turnover limit from Rs 250 crore to Rs 400 crore for availing a lower corporate tax rate of 25 per cent.

The proposal would cover 99.3 per cent of the companies operating in the country, she said while presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

She further said only 0.7 per cent of the companies will now remain outside the 25 per cent corporate tax bracket, she said.

The corporate tax rate is 30 per cent at the moment.

Published on July 05, 2019
taxation and taxes
Budget 2019
Next Story

Govt to create payment platform for MSMEs, says FM Sitharaman

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Govt to create payment platform for MSMEs, says FM Sitharaman