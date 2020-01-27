Govt’s moves open up opportunities

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
After a strong 2018, the earthmoving and construction equipment industry saw demand compression in 2019. The slowdown was attributed to a variety of factors, especially liquidity and investment challenges.
Revival in demand is important at this stage. Some of the steps taken by the government to revive growth areannouncements in infrastructure spends and a reduction in corporate tax rates. Also, the RBI has done its bit by improving liquidity and lowering interest rates.
Developing infrastructure for the growth of the economy is critical. Any project has immediate as well as long-term benefits in terms of employment and demand consumption.
The recent announcement of ₹100-lakh crore for infrastructure over the next five years is welcome as it comes at a time when the industry has built capacity and capability, parts of which have remained under-utilised in the immediate past.
It is also heartening that the infra spends have been announced in projects that are spread across power, renewables, roads, railways and urban development. This will help create more growth drivers for the industry.
The investment cycle needs to be re-instated and large infrastructure projects are vital to achieve that.
Thus, it is critical that the upcoming Budget keeps the momentum going and creates funding opportunities to see this allocation through. Energising the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and taking a re-look at asset re-monetisation can address funding-related constraints. NBFCs will continue to play an important part in financing equipment and, thus, the regulatory framework for their growth is essential.
The construction equipment industry plays a vital role in achieving India’s dream of $5-trillion economy and it is hoped the Budget helps unlock the opportunities that the sector has to offer.
The writer is MD and CEO of JCB India. The views are personal.
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...