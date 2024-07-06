The first full budget of Modi 3.0 government will be presented on July 23, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said in a ‘X’ post on Saturday.

“President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2024 from July 22, 2024 to August 12, 2024 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on July 23, 2024”, said Rijiju’s social media post in platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has presented five full budgets and one interim budget to date, is set to make history when she presents her seventh consecutive budget on July 23.

The upcoming budget is likely to build on the country’s robust growth story and align with the Modi-led Government’s vision of transforming it into a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

India, the fifth-largest economy in the world, is on course to become the third-largest in the next few years. The Indian economy is expected to grow over 7 per cent this fiscal year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit