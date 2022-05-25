Cabinet clears residual stake sale of Hindustan Zinc

The government will divest its entire residual stake in Hindustan Zinc. This is likely to give ₹36,000 crore to the government.

Currently, the government owns 29.54 percent of the shares in the company, while Vedanta Group has 64.92 per cent of the shares.

A senior government official confirmed to BusinessLine that the Union Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday gave approval to the stake sale. “Now the process will be taken forward according to rules and regulations,” he added.

This decision was followed by a Supreme Court ruling on November 18, which allowed the Centre to disinvest its residual stake in HZL in the open market. The apex court allowed the sale as HZL ceased to remain a government company since the sale of its majority stake in 2002.

The Apex court had taken objection to the closure of preliminary inquiry (PE) by the CBI in the HZL disinvestment during 1997-2003 and directed registration of a regular case by the CBI and to fully investigate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government’s 2002 decision to disinvest its majority shareholding in HZL.

Hindustan Zinc, along with BALCO, was sold to Vedanta Group companies way back in 2000-2002 as a strategic sale. Though there was a call option for Vedanta, it could not be exercised due to a legal battle.

Following this, the EGOM, in its meeting on November 30, decided to ask the group to submit formal proposals. Vedanta did follow up with an offer letter, which expired on January 31, 2012. However, the source clarified that the validity of the offer was just a technical matter which could easily be sorted out.

Since Hindustan Zinc is a listed company, the deal is not very complex. The official said rules mandated by the market regulator, SEBI, will apply for arriving at a price.