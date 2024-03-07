The Union Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday took six important decisions including IndiaAI mission and revision in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).

The government said that it will invest over ₹10,000 crore on national-level IndiaAI mission. It will establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalysing AI innovation through strategic programmes and partnerships across the public and private sectors. “The Mission will be implemented by ‘IndiaAI’ Independent Business Division (IBD) under Digital India Corporation (DIC) and has the following components,” a statement issued by the government said.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved another ₹10,000 crore plus mission, named Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024 (UNNATI – 2024). The scheme will be for 10 years from the date of notification. It envisages approximately 2,180 applications, and it is anticipated that direct employment opportunities of about 83,000 will be generated during the scheme period. A significant number of indirect employment is also expected to be generated.

The Cabinet also decided to release additional instalment of DA and DR by 4 per cent. Since this will take total DA to 50 per cent, various other allowances for Central government employees will also go up.