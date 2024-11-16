Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) has played a key role in fostering accountability, transparency and good governance in the country, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday.

Lauding the exemplary role played by C&AG in independent India, Birla said that its rich legacy spanning 161 years has continuously evolved to meet emerging challenges.

He noted that C&AG has not only transformed its auditing systems but has also introduced new innovations which has ensured that its work is marked by credibility and authenticity.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of 4th Audit Diwas in the capital, Birla mentioned that Members of Parliament discuss and scrutinise each and every para of audit reports to ensure that public money is spent judiciously.

He said that the audit of the government’s performance holds the executive accountable to the public. Birla observed that strong fiscal discipline lays the foundation of a robust democracy adding that C&AG is contributing purposely in this direction to ensure effective functioning of Indian democracy.

He mentioned that officials from countries around the world come to study India’s audit system and learn from it.

Birla informed that through the efforts of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha Secretariat, officials from more than 50 countries have visited PRIDE to gain a deeper understanding of our audit systems. Birla noted that C&AG is leading the way globally in adapting to emerging challenges through use of technology and innovation.

In tune with the changing times, new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence are being adopted to make Indian audit systems even more robust and effective, he said.

On the occasion, Girish Chandra Murmu, CAG of India, outlined the progress made by the government auditor, highlighting key initiatives aimed at enhancing public financial management and improving accountability. He also highlighted the transformative role of technology in audit processes.