The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday issued guidelines deduction of 1 per cent income tax of the gross amount of sale of goods or services by e-commerce companies in a multiple-operator model framework.

Currently, Section 194-O of the Income Tax Act, 1961 provides that an e-commerce operator shall deduct income tax at the rate of 1 per cent of the gross amount of sale of goods or provision of service, or both, facilitated through its digital or electronic facility or platform.

“Circular guidelines have been issued for the removal of difficulties and clarity has been provided on various issues on the applicability of the Act in a multiple e-commerce operator model framework, such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC),” CBDT said in a statement.

The CBDT circular details various types of situations with examples and provides clarity on multiple issues. Having received representations from various quarters, the circular has also provided frequently asked questions on various issues.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit