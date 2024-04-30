Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday invited applications from advocates and law firms for empanelment to represent the Competition Watchdog and its Director General before various courts and tribunals.

A panel of advocates/law firms for representing the Commission and DG is being constituted. Law firms and practising advocates are eligible for empanelment, said a notice issued by CCI.

CCI has also made it clear that the existing empanelled advocates/firms have to apply again in pursuance of this notice as a new list of empanelled advocates/firms would be drawn.

A month long window — from May 1-31 — has been made available to submit the applications for empanelment.

Also, advocates who had forwarded their applications to the CCI from time to time for empanelment have been requested to apply afresh in the requisite format as per the guidelines.

“CCI invites applications from qualified advocates and law firms for empanelment to represent the Commission and Director General before various Courts and Tribunals”, said a CCI post at platform X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday evening.