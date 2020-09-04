Centre bans creation of new posts in govt, orders reduction in number of consultants

The Centre on Friday announced a ban on creating new posts in the Central Government. It also asked all its Ministries to reduce the number of consultants and review fees of existing ones.

As part of fresh economy measures, an office memorandum issued by the Finance Ministry said: “There will be a ban on creation of new posts, except with the approval of Department of Expenditure, in Ministries/Departments, Attached Offices, Subordinate Offices, Statutory Bodies and Autonomous Bodies.”

The ban will cover creation of all posts under powers which have been delegated to any organisation regardless of the source of such authority or power. “If any posts have been created after July 1, 2020 under delegated powers or authority, without approval of Department of Expenditure and have not yet been filled, then such posts shall not be filled,” the memorandum said, while clarifying that in case of absolute necessity, a proposal can be sent to the Expenditure Department.

Talking about consultants, the memorandum called for a review of the individual consultants appointed in various Central Ministries/Departments in consonance with the provisions of GFR (General Financial Rules) and reduce the number of such persons to the minimum requirement. “Due economy may be observed while determining the fees of the Consultants and care may be taken that such fees are not disproportionate to the quality and quantity of work to be carried out by the Consultants,” it said. It has been advised to discourage expenditure on functions such as celebrations of Foundation Day, etc. In any case, travel for such functions and provision of bags or mementoes should be avoided. Another advisory put a halt to printing/publishing of books, publications, documents, etc., on imported paper, except where printing is done abroad by Indian Missions.