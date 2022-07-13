Centre to provide free precaution doses of Covid vaccine for 75 days

The Centre on Wednesday decided to provide free precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccine for citizens above the age of 18 years effective July 15 at government centres for 75 days. This decision is to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence and was approved in the Union Cabinet meeting.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “ India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years at Government vaccination centres, from July 15, 2022 for the next 75 days.”

At present, the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, known as booster shot or precautionary dose, is given free for frontline workers and senior citizens. Others can avail it at private centres for a fee.

“The decision will further strengthen India’s fight against #COVID19 and add an extra layer of safety! I urge all those eligible to get their precaution dose at the earliest, tweeted, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Recently, the government had also reduced the booster dose gap from nine months to six months.

New rail line

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of the 116.65-km Taranga Hill-Ambaji- Abu Road new rail line to be constructed by Ministry of Railways at an estimated cost of ₹2,798.16 crore. The project will link two States and three religious places and will be completed by 2026-27.

“ The project will be completed by 2026-27. The work will generate direct employment during construction for about 40 lakh man days. The project is going to enhance connectivity and improve mobility leading to overall socio-economic development of the region,” the official statement added.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved upgrading of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara, Gujarat as a Central University. “It is envisioned to be a key enabler for expanding transportation sector. Its capacity will be increased and more courses will be added. It will ensure stable supply of highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology,” the official statement added.