Centre has initiated development projects worth ₹50,000 crore in Ladakh: Amit Shah

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
The centre has initiated development projects worth ₹ 50,000 crore in the Union Territory of Ladakh according to Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking at an event to mark the launch of special winter-grade diesel for Ladakh, Shah said that the Government of India has initiated a number of development projects for the UT of Ladakh, in the areas of power, solar energy, education and tourism with an estimated investment of ₹ 50,000 crore.
Amit Shah further said that, keeping in view the special development requirement of the region, the Government of India has made a provision that the budget allocation for the UT of Ladakh will remain non-lapsable, so as to enable the local administration to make full use of these funds as per their development needs.
Shah was presiding over a function to launch a special winter-grade diesel, developed by Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil), for the high-altitude regions of Ladakh throughvideo-link.
Motorists in high-altitude sectors like Ladakh, Kargil, Kaza and Keylong face the problem of freezing of diesel in their vehicles when winter temperatures drop to as low as -30 degree Celsius. IndianOil has come up with an innovative solution to this problem by introducing a special winter-grade diesel with a low pour-point of -33 degree Celsius, which does not lose its fluidity function even in extreme winter conditions, an official statement said.
