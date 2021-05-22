Centre may move SC against Delhi HC order on oxygen concentrator

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
The Centre is likely to move to Supreme Court against judgement of Delhi High Court on oxygen concentrator.
On Friday, while disposing a petition by 85-year- old citizen, held that imposition of IGST (Integrated Goods & Services Tax) on oxygen concentrators which are imported by individuals and are received by them as gifts (i.e., free of cost) for personal use, is unconstitutional. It also quashed the notification dated May 1 which prescribes concessional IGST at 12 per cent. However, this does not mean previous rate of 28 per cent will be applicable, but such an import will be possible without any IGST till June 30 as permissible for import by government and authorised agency by the government.
Government sources told BusinessLine that tax department might file an appeal ‘very soon’ in the Supreme Court as the order is against the interest of revenue.
On May 3, the Centre issued an ‘Ad Hoc Exemption’ order granting exemption from IGST on import of Covid relief materials including oxygen concentrators received free of cost for free distribution but with conditions which prescribed only government or government approved agencies will get the exemption. Basic Customs Duty (BCD) was already exempted till July 31 which IGST exemption was given till June 30.
The High Court came heavily on this order. It said that condition, which exempts from the imposition of IGST only those oxygen concentrators that are imported, for Covid relief through a canalising agency creates, “to our minds, a manifestly arbitrary and unreasonable distinction between two identically circumstanced users depending on how the oxygen concentrator has been imported.”
Further it mentioned that the exclusion of individuals from the benefits of the May order violative of Article 14 of the Constitution. “While it is permissible for the State to identify a class of persons, to whom tax exemption would be extended, it is not permissible for the State to exclude a set of persons who would ordinarily fall within the exempted class by creating an artificial, unreasonable, and substantially unsustainable distinction,” it said.
According to the Bench, while there is recognition of the fact that right to health, amongst others, is a second-generation right that flows from the right to life as encapsulated in Article 21 of the Constitution, the right requires to be tempered as the State does not have inexhaustible resources.
The Bench felt that no respectable man would want to turn himself into a ―charity case. “It is trite to state that if one aspires for a civilised society, then those who are obligated by law should pay their taxes. Likewise, the State should relent, or at least lessen the burden of exactions which take the form of taxes, duties, rates and cess, in the very least, in times of war, famine, floods, epidemics and pandemics since such an approach allows a person to live a life of dignity which is, a facet of Article 21 of the Constitution,” the Bench said while disposing the matter.
