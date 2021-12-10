Centre to extend support to artisans from Meghalaya, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The artisans and crafts persons of Meghalaya hold immense potential for growth and the Centre will give full support to the sector through a number of schemes targeted for the North East, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
It is very important that artisans get a fair value for their skills and the Meghalayan government has been playing an important role in promoting artisans by focussing on how to increase the value that artisans get, Goyal said inaugurating the Meghalayan Age Store in New Delhi on Thursday.
The Meghalayan Age Store will act as a platform for artisans and farmers of the State to reach out to the “upper echelons” of patrons in India and abroad, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.
The store hosts a variety of products, such as tools made of fallen wood and bamboo, stoles, scarves and other accessories made of Rydia silk, terracotta art, bamboo handicrafts and Larnai pottery. The store also markets indigenous agri-products of Meghalaya such as Lakadong turmeric, Wild forest honey And Sohiong jam.
Also read: Khadi tangled in regulation, bureaucracy
Meghalaya has some of the best artisans and farmers in the country but they have not been able to get the real worth of their efforts and ingenuity, Sangma pointed out.
“The Store will be a platform for the people of Meghalaya to showcase their products and talent at the nation’s capital to a niche consumer segment willing to pay a premium price,” he said.
Goyal appreciated the fact that the artisans and the State government had already paid attention to the designing, packaging and branding aspects and these would help in finding huge markets for the items not just in the country but across continents.
Chief Secretary of Meghalaya RV Suchiang pointed out that the artisans and farmers were given the necessary guidance and design inputs through the Ateliers Meghalaya Program.
Also read: Handicrafts exporters ask Centre to exempt British business visa holders from quarantine
She thanked the Development Commissioner for Handicrafts for providing a space in the Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhavan at Connaught Place, a location that attracts localities and international tourists alike, for setting-up the Meghalayan Age Store.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...