CEO Reading List: February 22, 2020

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
The China COVID 19 attack is likely to hurt India Inc more than help it, a series of stories by BL show. Here are a few.
CRISIL thinks it will be disruptive…
Also read: Prolonged coronavirus outbreak could be disruptive for India Inc, says Crisil
The poultry industry is treading on eggshells….
Also read: As meat-eaters chicken out on coronavirus scare, poultry sector recovery may be hit
Mobile phone makers say they import 75-78 per cent of components from China…..
Read more: Coronavirus keeps Indian mobile phone industry on tenterhooks
Durable makers are staring at production cuts…..
Also read: By March, consumers can expect price hikes and less choices on retail shelves
Feuding members of the KK Modi family are looking to bury the hatchet
Read more: Godfrey Phillips promoters work out ₹11,000-crore settlement; Lalit Modi to get ₹917 crore
Telcos fretting about how to pay up their AGR dues now have something new to worry about – service tax and GST dues on their AGR payments!
Also read: AGR dues: Telcos may need to shell out service tax/GST as well
NCAER pegs India’s growth a notch lower than the CSO for FY20, at 4.9 per cent.
Also read: NCAER pegs GDP growth at 4.9 per cent in 2019-20
What to expect (or not) from the Trump visit
Also read: The India-US trade deal won’t come so easy
TCS has made it to a global list of top 20 places to work
Read more: TCS bags a spot in `Fortune’s Best Companies to Work for’ in 2020 list
Even before recent corporate tax cuts took effect, India Inc was paying less tax, budget data shows.
Also read: Despite no major tax tweaks, India Inc never had it so good
Also read: All you need to know about Tesla’s quirky “anti-handbook”
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...