CEO Reading List: February 22, 2020

| Updated on February 22, 2020 Published on February 22, 2020

Missed all the big economy and policy events this week because you were super-busy? Here’s a curated reading list of BL’s top stories on the subjects to help you catch up.

Going viral

The China COVID 19 attack is likely to hurt India Inc more than help it, a series of stories by BL show. Here are a few.

CRISIL thinks it will be disruptive…

Also read: Prolonged coronavirus outbreak could be disruptive for India Inc, says Crisil

The poultry industry is treading on eggshells….

Also read: As meat-eaters chicken out on coronavirus scare, poultry sector recovery may be hit

Mobile phone makers say they import 75-78 per cent of components from China…..

Read more: Coronavirus keeps Indian mobile phone industry on tenterhooks

Durable makers are staring at production cuts…..

Also read: By March, consumers can expect price hikes and less choices on retail shelves

Making up

Feuding members of the KK Modi family are looking to bury the hatchet

Read more: Godfrey Phillips promoters work out ₹11,000-crore settlement; Lalit Modi to get ₹917 crore

Train at end of tunnel

Telcos fretting about how to pay up their AGR dues now have something new to worry about – service tax and GST dues on their AGR payments!

Also read: AGR dues: Telcos may need to shell out service tax/GST as well

Muted growth

NCAER pegs India’s growth a notch lower than the CSO for FY20, at 4.9 per cent.

Also read: NCAER pegs GDP growth at 4.9 per cent in 2019-20

Deal or no deal?

What to expect (or not) from the Trump visit

Also read: The India-US trade deal won’t come so easy

Favoured by Fortune

TCS has made it to a global list of top 20 places to work

Read more: TCS bags a spot in `Fortune’s Best Companies to Work for’ in 2020 list

Less taxing

Even before recent corporate tax cuts took effect, India Inc was paying less tax, budget data shows.

Also read: Despite no major tax tweaks, India Inc never had it so good

Tesla’s anti-handbook

Also read: All you need to know about Tesla’s quirky “anti-handbook”

 

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

