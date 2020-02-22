CEO Reading List: February 22, 2020

Going viral

The China COVID 19 attack is likely to hurt India Inc more than help it, a series of stories by BL show. Here are a few.

CRISIL thinks it will be disruptive…

Also read: Prolonged coronavirus outbreak could be disruptive for India Inc, says Crisil

The poultry industry is treading on eggshells….

Also read: As meat-eaters chicken out on coronavirus scare, poultry sector recovery may be hit

Mobile phone makers say they import 75-78 per cent of components from China…..

Read more: Coronavirus keeps Indian mobile phone industry on tenterhooks

Durable makers are staring at production cuts…..

Also read: By March, consumers can expect price hikes and less choices on retail shelves

Making up

Feuding members of the KK Modi family are looking to bury the hatchet

Read more: Godfrey Phillips promoters work out ₹11,000-crore settlement; Lalit Modi to get ₹917 crore

Train at end of tunnel

Telcos fretting about how to pay up their AGR dues now have something new to worry about – service tax and GST dues on their AGR payments!

Also read: AGR dues: Telcos may need to shell out service tax/GST as well

Muted growth

NCAER pegs India’s growth a notch lower than the CSO for FY20, at 4.9 per cent.

Also read: NCAER pegs GDP growth at 4.9 per cent in 2019-20

Deal or no deal?

What to expect (or not) from the Trump visit

Also read: The India-US trade deal won’t come so easy

Favoured by Fortune

TCS has made it to a global list of top 20 places to work

Read more: TCS bags a spot in `Fortune’s Best Companies to Work for’ in 2020 list

Less taxing

Even before recent corporate tax cuts took effect, India Inc was paying less tax, budget data shows.

Also read: Despite no major tax tweaks, India Inc never had it so good

Tesla’s anti-handbook

Also read: All you need to know about Tesla’s quirky “anti-handbook”

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan