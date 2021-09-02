Chandigarh station awarded 5-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification

The FSSAI has awarded a 5-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification to the Indian Railways’ Chandigarh railway station for providing high-quality and nutritious food to passengers.

This certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices and setting benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers, according to a government statement.

Chandigarh railway station is the fifth station in India to get this recognition. The other railway stations which have been certified are Anand Vihar Terminal railway station (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai), Mumbai Central railway station; (Mumbai) and Vadodara railway station (Gujarat).

“The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from 1 to 5. The 5-star rating indicates exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers,” the release said.

The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement being run by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians. A mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches is adopted to ensure that food is suitable both for the people and the planet, the statement added.