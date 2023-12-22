Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli’s comeback performances, Chandrayaan-3, G20 and Artificial Intelligence are all on the “Hits of the Year” list, released by Red Lab, the consumer insights tank at Rediffusion.

A “Hit” is an event, personality, trends, technology or just a popular word that gained mass acceptance and found fame. The list is based on a survey conducted among 2078 respondents across India.

Chandrayaan-3, G20 Summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi bagged the top three rankings in the “Hits of the Year 2023” list released by Red Lab. Witnessing significant success at the box office this year, Shah Rukh Khan, bagged the fourth spot. Artificial Intelligence and Uttrakhand’s successful tunnel rescue grabbed the fifth and sixth spot.

‘Eventful year’

“2023 has been nothing short of being an eventful year for India, with significant strides made by our nation on a global scale and equally significant stories pouring in from its dynamic nooks and corners – all gracing national headlines. Many of them find a place in the ‘Hits of the Year’ 2023,” said Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Rediffusion in a statement.

Virat Kohli, who became the first cricketer ever to score 50 centuries in one-day cricket, bagged the seventh spot on the chart. The International Year of Millets, cricketer Shubhman Gill, India’s wins at the Asian Games, and RRR’s Naatu Naatu also made it to the “Hits of the Year” list.

Electic Vehicles, Gold, Quick Commerce, Domestic Tourism, World Cup were some of the other terms or events that bagged a spot on the list.

“This year the Red Lab team at Rediffusion sat down to list all the things that ‘drove’ India, or inspired India, in 2023. The researchers at Red Lab scanned all headline making news/newsmakers through 2023, creating a long list of 130 possible Hits. This long list was then reviewed by an expert panel, who distilled this list down to 35 Hits. Finally, this shortlist was put to a popular poll amongst 2078 respondents across India,” the statement added.