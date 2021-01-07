China gas pipeline in northern Guangdong begins operations

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, said a 238-kilometre (148 mile) natural gas pipeline in the northern part of China’s southern province Guangdong has started operation.
The state energy giant was involved in the construction of the project, in an aim to help ease an energy supply crunch in the region.
The pipeline includes a trunk line between Shaoguan and Aotou and three branch lines, and will connect to existing 8,400-kilometre pipelines that transfer coal gas from the far western region Xinjiang to Guangdong, according to the statement on Thursday.
The national pipeline operator China Oil and Gas Pipeline Network, known as PipeChina, will manage and operate the new line in northern Guangdong.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
₹1420 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1408139514341450 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Karnataka Bank at current levels. After a short ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...