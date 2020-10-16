CII calls for global network of ayurveda fraternity

The CII Global Ayurveda summit has proposed the formation of “International Network of Ayurveda Fraternity” for globalising this traditional system of medicine.

The network will consist of representatives from ayurveda associations, organisations, and practitioners around the world to work towards the promotion of ayurveda globally.

Addressing the valedictory session of the summit, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that Covid-19 has offered an opportunity to explore more deeply into the potential of ayurveda and adopt an integrative approach for innovative solutions to the pandemic.

Key role of Ayurveda

The pandemic has turned the world’s attention to the immune system. In the present scenario the role of Ayurveda is of paramount importance. This is the time for India to demonstrate the potential of Ayush systems in addressing the global health crisis, he said.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, CII Kerala State Council, said that post Covid, the medical/wellness travels are expected to bounce back much faster than business or holiday travel. India has already been ranked among the top five destinations for wellness services. Wellness tourism is up for grabs for start-ups as well as for big brands.

Quoting Kerala Tourism Statistics report, he said the growth rate of tourists flocking for Ayurveda is increasing every year at a rate of around 20-25 per cent. The sales revenue of the Ayurveda sector is currently estimated at ₹1,500 crore. In addition 30 per cent of tourism revenue can also be attributed to Ayurveda.

As a market, Kerala exemplifies the growth and proliferation of Ayurveda-based companies in all segments, he added.

AYUSH Ministry role

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH India, highlighted the initiatives taken by the AYUSH department and said that Covid -19 has enhanced the scope of work for the department.

K Ellangovan Principal Secretary, Industries, Kerala, said that healthcare as a service is contributing to the economic growth and the government was developing Ayurveda investment framework to attract more investors to the State.