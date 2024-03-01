State-owned miner Coal India on Friday said it produced 685.1 million tonnes (mt) of coal during April-February period of the current financial year, posting a 10.5 per cent year-on-year increase in output compared to 619.7 million tonnes (mt) during the same period last year.

In February, the production rose 8.72 per cent y-o-y at 74.8 mt as against 68.8 mt in the year-ago month, according to a stock exchange filing by the coal behemoth.

The total offtake of coal during the first 11 months of this fiscal increased to 684.7 mt from 630.5 mt in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Notably, Coal India last month said it may witness a “shortfall” of around 10 mt of output against the production target of 780 mt for this fiscal, adding it will try to “minimise” the output gap.

“780 mt is our target (for FY24). And we are all set to go. Five companies (subsidiaries) are already ahead of the targets. But SECL (South Eastern Coalfields), due to some land shortage there initially, we are lagging behind. We are trying to make up with other two-three companies...so approximately around 770 mt is there for sure...” CIL Chairman PM Prasad said during Q3-FY24 results conference call.

The coal miner, the largest coal producer in the world, had registered the highest-ever coal production of 703.2 mt in the last financial year.

